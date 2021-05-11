Left Menu

Mizoram minister R Lalzirliana tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:12 IST
Mizoram minister R Lalzirliana tests positive for COVID-19

Mizoram Power and Electricity minister R Lalzirliana on Tuesday tested positive for COVID- 19, an official said.

State spokesperson for COVID-19 and nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI, the 71-year-old minister and his wife Lalthangmawii were diagnosed with coronavirus through Rapid Antigen Test.

The ministers son, Vanlalruatfela Ralte, is also undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with the infection on May 8.

The three of them are under home isolation, Lalmalsawma said.

Speaking to PTI, Lalzirliana said he has no symptoms of COVID-19.

However, his wife has mild fever, the minister said.

Lalzirliana also holds the portfolios of arts and culture, land resources, soil and water conservation, and district council and minority affairs departments in the Mizo National Front (MNF) government.

So far, four legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, have been infected with COVID-19 in the northeastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhil Gogoi gets court permission to take oath as legislator of Assam Assembly

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi, who is the first Assamese to win an election from behind the bars, on Tuesday received permission from a special NIA court to take oath as legislator of Assam Assembly.Special NIA Judge Pranjal Das hear...

America's mask makers face post-pandemic meltdown

The small U.S. manufacturers that rushed to produce face masks over the past year are now stuck with hundreds of millions of unsold face coverings because China is flooding the market with below-cost masks, and most may not survive the end ...

Two arrested for black-marketing of Remdesivir in northwest Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly indulging in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Chaman Gupta, 22, a B.Com student and a resident of Khaira village, while h...

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, referring to a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021