Left Menu

Biden: 1M sign up for health care during special enrollment

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:32 IST
Biden: 1M sign up for health care during special enrollment

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that 1 million Americans had signed up for health insurance under “Obamacare” during a special enrollment period for those needing coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden reopened the HealthCare.gov insurance markets in February for a special six-month sign-up opportunity.

“Health care is a right, not a privilege — and ensuring that every single American has access to the quality, affordable health care they need is a national imperative,” he said in a statement.

Biden has promised to build on President Barack Obama's Affordable Health Care Act to push the U.S. toward coverage for all. He said the law known as “Obamacare” has been “a lifeline for millions of Americans” since it became law more than a decade ago.

Biden said the U.S. had made “enormous progress'' in expanding access to health insurance through this special enrollment period.

Although the number of uninsured Americans has grown because of job losses due to the economic hit of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump's administration resisted calls to authorize a special enrollment period for people uninsured in the pandemic.

Failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as Trump, a Republican, repeatedly vowed to do, was one of the former president's most bitter disappointments. His administration continued trying to find ways to limit the program or unravel it.

A Supreme Court decision on Trump's final legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act is expected this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says little time left to revive Iran nuclear deal

Frances foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a great deal still needs to be done to revive the Iran nuclear deal in a very short timeframe.It said the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA and Iran will need to negotiate an extension to ...

Andhra Pradesh: Y S Pratap Reddy held in connection with May 8 limestone mine explosion that left 10 dead

Y S Pratap Reddy, kin of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the gelatin sticks explosion at a limestone mine that left 10 persons dead on May 8,police said.Pratap Reddy, who operates mines in Pu...

Akhil Gogoi gets court permission to take oath as legislator of Assam Assembly

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi, who is the first Assamese to win an election from behind the bars, on Tuesday received permission from a special NIA court to take oath as legislator of Assam Assembly.Special NIA Judge Pranjal Das hear...

America's mask makers face post-pandemic meltdown

The small U.S. manufacturers that rushed to produce face masks over the past year are now stuck with hundreds of millions of unsold face coverings because China is flooding the market with below-cost masks, and most may not survive the end ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021