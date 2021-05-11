Left Menu

Protesting farmers should vacate Tikri site: BJP's Kisan Morcha

The BJPs Kisan Morcha on Tuesday questioned the alleged silence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the leaders of protesting farmer unions over the alleged sexual assault on a woman activist at the Tikri border protest site.

The BJP's 'Kisan Morcha' on Tuesday questioned the alleged silence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the leaders of protesting farmer unions over the alleged sexual assault on a woman activist at the Tikri border protest site. Morcha president and Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar demanded in a statement that protesting farmer unions vacate the site as its sanctity has been violated following the alleged crime. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has said it will probe the allegations that some of its leaders were aware of the reported sexual assault on the woman activist, who later died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Haryana.

Chahar said all the suspects in the case are absconding and alleged a link between them and the Aam Aadmi Party. ''Why did these farmer leaders remain silent despite knowing that such a crime had happened? Why is Kejriwal mum?'' he said, adding that culprits should be given stringent punishment. The Haryana Police had on Sunday formed a special investigation team to probe the case.

Several farmers are protesting against the farm laws at border points of Delhi, including Tikri and Singhu, since November last year.

