Left Menu

Fire destroys barn at historic New Hampshire farm

A fire destroyed a barn at a New Hampshire farm thats been the backdrop for political events for Republican presidents and candidates through the years.The fire burned down the Scamman Farm barn in Stratham. Bush, and his father, George H.W. Bush, also had visited the farm.In 2019, Scamman Farm was named to the National Register of Historic Places.

PTI | Stratham | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:50 IST
Fire destroys barn at historic New Hampshire farm

A fire destroyed a barn at a New Hampshire farm that's been the backdrop for political events for Republican presidents and candidates through the years.

The fire burned down the Scamman Farm barn in Stratham. The fire broke out a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Fire crews from numerous towns responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Stratham Fire Department said.

“Everyone is safe, our family is safe! Thank you to everyone for the kind words and most importantly Thank you to all of the fire fighters that put themselves on the line to keep everyone safe,'' the owners said early Tuesday in a Facebook post.

In 2011, Mitt Romney announced at the farm that he was running for president. Former Presidents George W. Bush, and his father, George H.W. Bush, also had visited the farm.

In 2019, Scamman Farm was named to the National Register of Historic Places. The barn dated back to the 18th century and was one of the oldest structures chronicled in the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance's series, “52 Barns in 52 Weeks.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says little time left to revive Iran nuclear deal

Frances foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a great deal still needs to be done to revive the Iran nuclear deal in a very short timeframe.It said the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA and Iran will need to negotiate an extension to ...

Andhra Pradesh: Y S Pratap Reddy held in connection with May 8 limestone mine explosion that left 10 dead

Y S Pratap Reddy, kin of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the gelatin sticks explosion at a limestone mine that left 10 persons dead on May 8,police said.Pratap Reddy, who operates mines in Pu...

Akhil Gogoi gets court permission to take oath as legislator of Assam Assembly

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi, who is the first Assamese to win an election from behind the bars, on Tuesday received permission from a special NIA court to take oath as legislator of Assam Assembly.Special NIA Judge Pranjal Das hear...

America's mask makers face post-pandemic meltdown

The small U.S. manufacturers that rushed to produce face masks over the past year are now stuck with hundreds of millions of unsold face coverings because China is flooding the market with below-cost masks, and most may not survive the end ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021