PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:11 IST
Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Jotom Toko Takam dies

Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Jotom Toko Takam on Tuesday died on way to a hospital in Assam, family sources said.

Takam, who had a medical history of prolonged illness, died near Bogibeel Bridge at around 1.30 AM, they said.

The former minister, with suspected brain haemorrhage, was being taken to a private facility at Dibrugarh.

He was 54 and is survived by wife, one son and four daughters.

Takam was elected from Yachuli assembly constituency in Lower Subansiri district in 1999 as a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate and had later joined the Congress. He had served as minister of Fisheries, Labour and Employment.

Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona mourned the sudden demise of the former minister.

In his condolence message, the governor said that in his death, the state and people of Yachuli, in particular, have lost a senior public leader.

He said, Takam was a distinguished social worker, a far-sighted public figure and a promoter of democratic values.

In a letter to Takams son, the chief minister wrote, ''With profound sorrow, I write to share the grief of losing one of the pioneering political figures of Arunachal Pradesh, who represented one of the most picturesque and productive assembly constituencies of the state Yachuli.

''Not only as a minister but also as a humble, honest and a compassionate human, Takam has left behind a legacy to cherish.'' Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona described Takam as a visionary leader who led his constituency to a new height.

The state unit of the National People's Party (NPP) also mourned Takams demise and said, his death has created a void in the political circle of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

