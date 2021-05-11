Left Menu

Congress doing politics of deceit in times of pandemic: BJP

But if the Congress had been in government, the vaccine would have been given first to senior Congress leaders under its VIP culture, Bhatia alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:13 IST
The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Congress saying it is doing ''politics of deceit'' on the coronavirus pandemic whereas the Modi government is effectively handling the outbreak with a clear policy and by consulting chief ministers.

A day after the Congress criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis, the BJP said there is no consistency in what the opposition party says and does. Addressing a virtual press conference, the BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said last year Rahul Gandhi had said that lockdown was not the solution, but now he and his party are saying that a nationwide lockdown should be imposed.

''During this pandemic the Congress' stand has never been consistent whether it was on vaccines, lockdown or other issues. In this time of crisis, the opposition party is busy in doing politics of deceit to misguide the people,” Bhatia said.

He further said the Congress' stance on the vaccines made in India show they do not trust Indian scientists, doctors and innovators.

Unlike the trademark policy paralysis of the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government, the Modi government at the Centre is steering the country through these times with clear-cut policy and by consulting chief ministers including those from opposition parties, he said.

Taking on the Congress, the BJP spokesperson said it was the policy of the Modi government to vaccinate the corona warriors first. But if the Congress had been in government, the vaccine would have been given first to senior Congress leaders under its VIP culture, Bhatia alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

