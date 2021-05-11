Left Menu

Vaccination blues: Karnataka govt putting people's lives at risk: Cong leader D K Shivakumar

Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he has asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to give a blueprint and timeline on how the State government plans to vaccinate all eligible people in Karnataka, but to no avail.CoWIN registration and booking are cumbersome, and there are issues with OTP and the few slots available are booked out within seconds, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president said.What should those without access to CoWIN, smartphones and computers do, he asked.They are being left out of the vaccine process deliberately.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:43 IST
Vaccination blues: Karnataka govt putting people's lives at risk: Cong leader D K Shivakumar

Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he has asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to give a blueprint and timeline on how the State government plans to vaccinate all eligible people in Karnataka, but to no avail.

CoWIN registration and booking are cumbersome, and there are issues with OTP and the few slots available are booked out within seconds, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president said.

What should those without access to CoWIN, smartphones and computers do?, he asked.

They are being left out of the vaccine process deliberately. ''Also, there are nearly 65 lakh pending second doses for 45-plus but available stock with the State Govt is not at all sufficient. What's the solution?'' Shivakumar said.

He alleged that the government is putting the lives of people at risk, especially that of senior citizens.

Shivakumar appealed to the government to ''transparently'' lay out a plan of action for vaccination and share it with the people of the State, adding, this will give people confidence and also decrease vaccine hesitancy.PTI RS BN BALA RS BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steadies above $1.41 after best day since January

Sterling steadied above 1.41 on Tuesday after posting its best day against a weakening dollar at the start of the week, buoyed by market relief over the Scottish election results, improved economic forecasts, and lockdown easing measures.An...

UPDATE 1-Airlines see sustained cargo boost supporting recovery

Robust air cargo demand should remain a bright spot for the airline industry as international travel gradually recovers from the coronavirus crisis, industry body IATA said on Tuesday.International Air Transport Association Director General...

Sports Highlights

Australia and New Zealand hockey teams will compete in the two-leg FIH Pro League on June 26 and 27 in Perth, the games governing body said on Tuesday.SPO-BOX-WC-DATES Boxing world championship for men to be held in Oct-Nov in Belgrade Laus...

Eat out, work out, see a film: Belgium to ease lockdown

Belgium plans to ease nearly all lockdown measures from June 9 provided the countrys vaccination campaign keeps up its momentum and the number of people in intensive care units remains under 500, the government said on Tuesday. The plans to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021