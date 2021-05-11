Left Menu

PM Modi will not attend G7 summit in person: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:07 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to the UK to attend a summit of the G7 grouping in person in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The G7 summit is scheduled to take place in Cornwall in the UK next month.

''While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a special invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person,'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

