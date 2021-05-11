Left Menu

Honour your promise on sacrilege cases: Bajwa to Amarinder

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:29 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday reminded Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of his pre-poll promise of taking action against the perpetrators of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing incidents in 2015.

The MP said before coming to power, Amarinder Singh had promised, with ''Gutka Sahib'' (religious book) in his hand, to take action in the case.

''We want the CM to honour his promise which he made,'' said Bajwa here.

''It is a sensitive matter and it is a fight for our soul and the Guru Granth Sahib is our soul,'' Bajwa told PTI.

Bajwa’s statement came amid political turmoil in the Punjab Congress over the issue. The Congress government has faced criticism over the issue from its own leaders after the the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month quashed a probe report into the Kotkapura firing case. The incident has taken place in Punjab’s Faridkot in 2015 when people were protesting against the desecration of the religious text. Former state minister and Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has been constantly attacking the chief minister and the state government over the issue, prompting Amarinder Singh to say that he may be leaving for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday again raised the issue.

“People of Punjab demand Justice in One Voice !! 2018 - Meeting with Rupinder Singh and Jasvinder Singh, the innocent victims of police brutality under Badal regime along with my party colleagues. Alas ! We are all still awaiting justice. #JusticeDelayedisJusticeDenied #Bargari,” said Sidhu in a tweet.

On Monday, Congress Partap Singh Bajwa, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Gurpreet Singh Kangar had huddled at Randhawa’s residence here.

They had expressed concern over the alleged delay in action.

A few days ago, some legislators had also held a meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A meeting of the MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes category was called by minister Charanjit Singh Channi at his residence here on Tuesday.

As many as 12 Congress legislators and two ministers, including Channi, were present.

After the meeting, Congress legislator Raj Kumar Verka said the meeting was not called against the CM.

“We are with CM Amarinder Singh,” asserted Verka.

He said the meeting was held to review pending issues related to the Dalit community.

