Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to the UK next month to attend a summit of the G7 grouping in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.The summit of the Group of Seven G7 nations is scheduled to take place in Cornwall from June 11-13.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:31 IST
PM Modi will not travel to UK next month for G7 summit
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to the UK next month to attend a summit of the G7 grouping in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The summit of the Group of Seven (G7) nations is scheduled to take place in Cornwall from June 11-13. ''While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a special invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person,'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. As the chair of G7, the UK has invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the summit. This is the second cancellation of Modi's visit abroad in recent weeks. On April 20, the MEA announced cancellation of a planned visit by Modi to Portugal to attend the India-European Union summit on May 8. The summit was held in a virtual format.

British Prime Minister Johnson too had called off his scheduled visit to India last month in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequently, Modi and Johnson held a virtual summit on May 4.

The Prime Minister had paid a two-day visit to Bangladesh in March to attend events marking 50 years of that country's war of liberation.

Earlier this month, the External Affairs Minister travelled to London to participate in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

However, he could not attend the meeting in person after some members of his delegation tested positive for COVID-19. The external affairs minister attended the meeting in virtual format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

