Left Menu

Cong's 5-member group under Ashok Chavan to evaluate poll debacle, Azad to head Covid-relief team

The Congress on Tuesday set up a five-member group headed by former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan to evaluate the partys performance in the just-concluded assembly polls, and another team under senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Covid to coordinate its Covid-19 relief work.It comes a day after party chief Sonia Gandhi proposed, at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee CWC, the formation of a group to assess the partys losses in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry.The Congress president has constituted a group to evaluate the results of the recently concluded assembly elections, with immediate effect.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:33 IST
Cong's 5-member group under Ashok Chavan to evaluate poll debacle, Azad to head Covid-relief team

The Congress on Tuesday set up a five-member group headed by former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan to evaluate the party's performance in the just-concluded assembly polls, and another team under senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Covid to coordinate its Covid-19 relief work.

It comes a day after party chief Sonia Gandhi proposed, at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the formation of a group to assess the party's losses in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry.

''The Congress president has constituted a group to evaluate the results of the recently concluded assembly elections, with immediate effect. Ashok Chavan will be the chairman and other members of the group are Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari, Vincent H Pala and Jothi Mani,'' an official statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The group will submit its report within two weeks, the communication further said.

The Congress chief had on Monday said the party has to put its house in order by facing reality and drawing lessons from the ''serious setbacks''. The Congress President on Tuesday also set up another 13-member task force, chaired by senior party member and former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad for Covid relief work.

''Congress President has constituted a Covid-19 Relief Task Force to coordinate the relief activities of the Congress Party with immediate effect. It has Ghulam Nabi Azad as Chaiman and its members are Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others,” another official statement said. The task force also has other party leaders Manish Chatrath, Ajoy Kumar, Pawan Khera, Gurdeep Singh Sappal and Indian Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas. Azad, Wasnik and Tewari were prominent members of the group of 23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year, demanding organisational overhaul.

Sonia Gandhi had said that at the CWV meeting that the five-member group will look at every aspect of recent electoral reverses in and come back with its findings.

''These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we do not face up to the reality, if we do not look the facts in the face, we will not draw the right lessons,” she had said.

Gandhi had also said that these results tell the party clearly that ''we need to put our house in order''.

The Congress failed to win a seat in West Bengal, while its performances in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry was also not very significant.

The evaluation group was set up after demands from within, including the group of 23 to introspect and evaluate the results. Some leaders have also said that the party needs to reevalate itself and rejuvenate the ranks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks states to check future incidences of people dumping bodies in Ganga, its tributaries

The Centre on Tuesday asked states along the Ganga to ensure strict vigilance and check future incidences of people dumping bodies in the river and its tributaries. In a letter to District Ganga Committees which are chaired by district magi...

India opened up prematurely, Dr Fauci on COVID-19 crisis

Americas top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that India is in such dire straits because it made the incorrect assumption that they were finished with the COVID-19 and opened up prematurely.India has been severely ...

Iran's Khamenei urges Palestinians to build up power to stop Israeli 'brutality'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Palestinians on Tuesday to build up their fighting power to stop Israels brutality, saying Israelis only understand the language of force, Irans state TV reported.Zionists understand n...

Red Cross urges all sides in Gaza conflict to step back

The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC called on all sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas-run Gaza on Tuesday to de-escalate the violence that has killed at least 30 people and reminded them of the rules of war.The ICRC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021