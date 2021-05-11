Left Menu

PM failed miserably in Covid management in country: Former Pondy CM Narayanasamy

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:07 IST
PM failed miserably in Covid management in country: Former Pondy CM Narayanasamy

Senior Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi had 'failed miserably' in handling the coronavirus pandemic with infections spreading across the country.

Shortage of medical equipment in hospitals, medicines for patients and other requirements had been taking a heavy toll of human lives, he said in a video address to the people of the union territory.

''The Prime Minister has failed miserably in management of the pandemic situation,'' he alleged.

Narayanasamy said the Centre should come to the help of the states.

He alleged that the Prime Minister was preoccupied with toppling non-BJP State governments and said ''he has no time therefore to address the woes of coronavirus-hit people in the states.'' He said as far as Puducherry was concerned, he was pained to see that no field work was being carried out by the authorities.

The former Chief Minister said hospitals in Puducherry were lacking adequate number of ventilators, oxygenated beds, medicines and other infrastructural facilities.

He also alleged that private hospitals were fleecing the poor and the consequent impact of such shortcomings was felt by the poor who were losing their kith and kin to the deadly virus.

Calling upon the authorities to intensify the current lockdown and adopt stringent measures to prevent people from venturing out unnecessarily, Narayanasamy said, ''it is indeed a shame that Puducherry was third at the all-India level in the number of deaths due to Covid-19 per lakh population after Delhi and Goa.'' The second wave of the pandemic ''is ferocious and virulent and the youth in particular are falling prey to the virus,'' he added.

The senior Congress leader called for coordinated efforts by all departments to combat the pandemic by sensitising the people on the nature of pandemic socially, economically and demographically.

He also alleged that the coverage under the vaccination scheme was poor.

Of the total population of 14 lakh in the union territory only 2.18 lakh people have been inoculated.

''This should be increased manifold,'' he added.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations

Medicare will require nursing homes to report COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents and staff, the government said Tuesday.Officials hope to nudge facilities to keep giving shots as the worst ravages of the pandemic ease but the danger o...

Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book

Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, Billie Eilish In Her Own Words. The book includes never-before-seen photos of Eilish from childhood, including one of her...

Centre asks states to check future incidences of people dumping bodies in Ganga, its tributaries

The Centre on Tuesday asked states along the Ganga to ensure strict vigilance and check future incidences of people dumping bodies in the river and its tributaries. In a letter to District Ganga Committees which are chaired by district magi...

India opened up prematurely, Dr Fauci on COVID-19 crisis

Americas top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that India is in such dire straits because it made the incorrect assumption that they were finished with the COVID-19 and opened up prematurely.India has been severely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021