Chhota Rajan discharged from AIIMS after recovering from COVID-19

Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan, who was admitted in All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Covid-19 treatment, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:08 IST
Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan, who was admitted in All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Covid-19 treatment, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday. "Underworld don Chhota Rajan discharged from AIIMS after recovering from COVID-19," said AIIMS Officials

The 61-year-old gangster was admitted to AIIMS on April 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19. On May 7, some reports suggested Rajan died due to COVID-19. However, the AIIMS official and Delhi police denied the claims and said the gangster was still alive and undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi. in 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (ANI)

