CID to record statements of `bookies' in case against Param Bir Singh

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra Police has called alleged cricket bookies Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and Munir Khan to record their statements on Wednesday in connection with their allegations against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, sources said.

Jalan and others, who have lodged complaints of extortion against the former Mumbai police commissioner, have been called to the Belapur office of the CID, sources added.

The trio had written a letter to state Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey last month, accusing Singh of extortion. The complaints were handed over to the CID for investigation.

Meanwhile, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated a discreet inquiry against Singh in corruption complaints lodged against him by police inspectors Anup Dange and Bhimrao Ghadge, an ACB official said.

Singh was shunted out as the top cop of Mumbai after the role of policeman Sachin Waze surfaced during the investigation of the explosives-laden SUV that was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

Singh later levelled allegations of bribery against then state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

