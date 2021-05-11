Naik tests COVID-negative but remains critical, Patnaik speaks to docs

The health condition of Odisha's Leader of Opposition PK Naik continued to remain serious even though he tested negative for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to doctors of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack on the BJP leader's health.

''The doctors briefed the Chief Minister that Shri Naik is currently Covid negative. However, there is widespread inflammation and lung infection because of which he is on ventilator and his condition continues to be serious,'' a note released by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The doctors informed Patnaik that they are making the best possible efforts for Naik's early recovery, the note said.

AIIMS Director Geetanjali Batmanabane thanked the state government for all the support in Naik's treatment, especially in procuring critical medicines on time, it added.

Patnaik appreciated the efforts of doctors and requested them to provide the best treatment to Naik and assured all support from the state government, it said.

The chief minister also wished speedy recovery of the Leader of the Opposition.

Naik, found to be COVID-positive last month, is admitted to the ICU of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for the last 16 days.

PTI AAM SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)