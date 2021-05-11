Lex Greensill on ex-UK PM Cameron: I wouldn't say we were friends

Australian banker Lex Greensill on Tuesday said he would not have described former British Prime Minister David Cameron as his friend, and only met him a few times during a spell working as an adviser to the British government.

"I wouldn't say that Mr Cameron and I were friends," Greensill told a parliamentary committee. "I met him a couple of times in the time that I worked with the Cabinet Office."

Cameron, who was prime minister from 2010 to 2016, went on to work for Greensill Capital, a supply chain finance company which collapsed earlier this year. Messages released earlier on Tuesday showed Cameron extensively lobbied senior ministers on Greensill's behalf.

