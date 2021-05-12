Left Menu

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Guaido, in a video on his Twitter account, proposed a "national agreement" that would include a schedule for general elections in the South American country involving an opposition coalition, as well as Maduro's ruling Socialist Party. The proposal was the first time Guaido has publicly floated the possibility of ending the U.S. sanctions policy after defending them as they became increasingly more severe.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:00 IST
Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter account, proposed a "national agreement" that would include a schedule for general elections in the South American country involving an opposition coalition, as well as Maduro's ruling Socialist Party.

The proposal was the first time Guaido has publicly floated the possibility of ending the U.S. sanctions policy after defending them as they became increasingly more severe. "Venezuela is experiencing the worst crisis in its entire history," said Guaido, and due to the "seriousness of that crisis, our allies, the international community (...) tell us that we must reach an agreement to save [the country]," he said.

Guaido is a high-profile opposition figure in Venezuela who declared an interim presidency in January 2019, arguing that Maduro's re-election a year earlier had been a fraud. Western democracies, led by the United States, recognize him as the country's legitimate leader, while Maduro remains in office with the backing of Cuba, Russia, China and the military.

Some analysts see recent moves by Maduro's government, including the release to house arrest of jailed former executives of U.S.-based oil refining company Citgo, the naming of a new elections council, and a new World Food Programme agreement, as indications that he is willing to negotiate. A senior White House official told Reuters that Maduro was "sending signals", but added that such moves were insufficient without tangible progress toward elections.

"President Biden is in no rush to lift sanctions," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters last week. Guaido said on Tuesday that Venezuela needed an accord that includes "the democratic forces represented by the interim government, the National Assembly, the unitary (opposition) platform, the actors that make up and sustain the regime and the international community."

This agreement, he added, would include a schedule for "free and fair" presidential, parliamentary, regional and municipal elections with international observers and support, democratic guarantees and the entry of humanitarian aid and COVID vaccines. Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Guaido's proposal.

OIL RICH The request for dialogue and an agreement comes after the most recent negotiations between the opposition and Maduro government fell apart in 2019.

Maduro's representatives walked away from the table to protest then- U.S. President Donald Trump’s tightening of sanctions on the OPEC nation. Critics within Venezuela's opposition coalition had argued Maduro was negotiating in bad faith and using the talks to buy time. Maduro has also said Washington's sanctions are responsible for the serious economic crisis in the country, which has some of the world's largest oil reserves.

But critics say Venezuela's economic troubles are rooted in long-term corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment. Sanctions imposed in 2019 included those on state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, while other measures only affect high-ranking government officials such as Maduro, some of his ministers and members of the military's high command, and include banning travel and freezing assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds near 10-week low ahead of inflation report

The U.S. dollar hit a 2-12-month low early in the New York session, then stabilized around those levels on Tuesday afternoon, the eve of U.S. consumer price data, as investors bet that rising inflation could erode the currencys value. In re...

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory.Matsuyama, making his mu...

US STOCKS-S&P closes down in broad sell-off fueled by inflation fears

The SP 500 closed lower on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages prompted fears that despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could morph into longer-term inflation. While all three indexes...

White House condemns attacks on Israel, calls for co-existence in Jerusalem

The White House said on Tuesday that Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks but applied pressure on Israel over the treatment of Palestinians, saying Jerusalem must be a place of co-existence. Violence erup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021