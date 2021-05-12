Sena was part of govt when Maratha quota law enacted: Fadnavis

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remark that the law giving reservation to Marathas was not foolproof, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reminded him that his party was part of the government when the law was enacted.

''Those who were with us (the BJP) and sought credit for Maratha reservation today said it was not foolproof.

''So much double standard....,'' he said.

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was part of the BJP led government when the law, which last week the Supreme Court struck down, was passed by Maharashtra legislature.

Fadnavis also pointed out that the same law was upheld in the Bombay High Court and it was not stayed by the Supreme Court (then), but it was struck down when a new government (led by Thackeray) came to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)