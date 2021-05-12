Left Menu

BJP showcauses 10 members for assaulting leader in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-05-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 01:00 IST
The BJP on Tuesday served show-cause notices to 10 members of its South Kolkata unit for assaulting a leader at a meeting inside the state party headquarters on May 10.

President of South Kolkata unit of the BJP, Sankar Sikdar issued the notice to the 10 members asking them to explain their stand on the matter within a week and directed them not to take part in any party programme during that period.

''The party activists were issued show-cause notice by the South Kolkata district unit,'' BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya told PTI.

In the notice, they were asked why ''action against them will not be taken for hatching conspiracy and using criminal assault to badly injure the general secretary of South Kolkata unit Gangadhar Chatterjee''.

It was alleged that the 10 people had abused Gangadhar Chatterjee and Tanuja Chatterjee who is another general secretary of the unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

