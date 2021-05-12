White House condemns attacks on Israel, calls for co-existence in Jerusalem

The White House said on Tuesday that Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks but applied pressure on Israel over the treatment of Palestinians, saying Jerusalem "must be a place of co-existence." Violence erupted last Friday at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers. The clashes escalated on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki opened her daily news briefing with a statement about the situation, saying . President Joe Biden had just received an update from his national security team and that his primary focus was on de-escalation. She said the United States condemned rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups, including attacks on Jerusalem, and that Biden's support for "Israel's security, for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, is fundamental and will never waver." "Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith around the world, must be a place of co-existence," Psaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)