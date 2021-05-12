Left Menu

White House condemns attacks on Israel, calls for co-existence in Jerusalem

The clashes escalated on Monday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki opened her daily news briefing with a statement about the situation, saying . President Joe Biden had just received an update from his national security team and that his primary focus was on de-escalation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 01:20 IST
White House condemns attacks on Israel, calls for co-existence in Jerusalem
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House said on Tuesday that Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks but applied pressure on Israel over the treatment of Palestinians, saying Jerusalem "must be a place of co-existence." Violence erupted last Friday at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers. The clashes escalated on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki opened her daily news briefing with a statement about the situation, saying . President Joe Biden had just received an update from his national security team and that his primary focus was on de-escalation. She said the United States condemned rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups, including attacks on Jerusalem, and that Biden's support for "Israel's security, for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, is fundamental and will never waver." "Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith around the world, must be a place of co-existence," Psaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some units in Kuwait's Mina Abdullah oil refinery stopped working, exports not affected

Kuwaiti state refiner KNPC said on Tuesday that some production units in the Mina Abdullah oil refinery have stopped working after steam production units stopped, but exports operations have not been affected, state news agency KUNA said, c...

Soccer-Man City crowned Premier League champions again

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after second-placed rivals Manchester United lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday.Uniteds defeat means City are 10 points clear with both...

FOREX-Dollar holds near 10-week low ahead of inflation report

The U.S. dollar hit a 2-12-month low early in the New York session, then stabilized around those levels on Tuesday afternoon, the eve of U.S. consumer price data, as investors bet that rising inflation could erode the currencys value. In re...

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory.Matsuyama, making his mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021