Left Menu

Two killed as protesters mark anniversary of massacre -medics, protest group

Crowds had gathered in central Khartoum to commemorate the second anniversary, according to the Islamic calendar, of the raiding of a sit-in during the country's 2019 uprising. The protesters, who congregated despite roads leading to the site in front of military headquarters being blocked, chanted demands for justice and against military rule before forces dispersed them, three eyewitnesses said.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 12-05-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 03:36 IST
Two killed as protesters mark anniversary of massacre -medics, protest group

Two men died after Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and live rounds at demonstrators on Tuesday, the Sudanese Professionals Association and other sources said. Crowds had gathered in central Khartoum to commemorate the second anniversary, according to the Islamic calendar, of the raiding of a sit-in during the country's 2019 uprising.

The protesters, who congregated despite roads leading to the site in front of military headquarters being blocked, chanted demands for justice and against military rule before forces dispersed them, three eyewitnesses said. A spokesman for the police could not be reached for comment.

The two men died by gunshot wounds, a medical source, a protest group and eyewitnesses said. More than 20 people were injured, protest groups said. In response to Tuesday's killing, the alliance of families of those killed during the uprising said on their official Facebook page that they would begin organising nationwide non-violent resistance.

The 2019 protest camp was the culmination of months of protests that led the army to overthrow veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, and continued after the coup to demand civilian rule. Activist doctors have said nearly 130 people were killed when the camp was raided on June 3, while officials have acknowledged 87 deaths. A commission tasked with investigating what happened has not yet presented its results.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who rose to power following a power-sharing agreement with the military council that ruled at the time of the sit-in raid, reiterated promises of justice for those killed in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India’s decision allowing 5G trials without Chinese companies a sovereign one: US

Indias recent decision authorising 5G trials without Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE is a sovereign one, a top State Department official has said, asserting that America is deeply concerned about the dangers of installing networks with equ...

UK unveils law to fine social media firms which fail to remove online abuse

Britain said on Wednesday a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10 of turnover or 18 million pounds 25 million if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could also f...

UK to ban live animal exports for slaughter as part of welfare plan

Britain said on Wednesday it would ban the live export of animals for slaughter and fattening, explore prohibiting the sale of foie gras and formally recognise animals as sentient beings as part of a post-Brexit welfare plan. The government...

Major clashes erupt in Israel's Lod, Netanyahu declares state of emergency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of emergency in Lod as intense rioting has erupted in the Arab-Jewish city amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. Citing local media, The Times of Israel reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021