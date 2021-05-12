Left Menu

Venezuela opposition leader calls for dialogue with Maduro

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 12-05-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 05:05 IST
Venezuela opposition leader calls for dialogue with Maduro

The opposition leader recognised by the US and dozens of other countries as Venezuela's legitimate leader on Tuesday proposed negotiations with the government on resolving the country's crisis and a possible gradual lifting of sanctions.

In offering to work with President Nicolás Maduro's administration toward a “National Salvation Agreement,” Juan Guaidó said it is necessary to seek “realistic and viable solutions” to Venezuela's social, economic and political crisis. His announcement through a video on Twitter follows a series of measures recently adopted by Maduro's government aimed at improving relations with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Guaidó said any agreement must be reached through negotiations involving the opposition, pro-government forces and the international community. He described as essential “the commitment of the international community to achieve this recovery of Venezuela and offer incentives to the regime, including the progressive lifting of sanctions” imposed by the United States and other countries.

Maduro, without mentioning Guaidó's proposal or referring to him by name, asked his followers not to get distracted by what the opposition leader or his other adversaries say.

“In life you have to let things flow ... and what will be, will be,” Maduro said during an event hours after Guaidó released his proposal. Maduro added that “we were not going to surrender to North American imperialism and we resisted on the entire front line where we had to resist.” The pitch from the opposition leader echoes previous proposals that did not materialize, but it comes at a time when Maduro appears open to making concessions to the US government in exchange for the lifting of the crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Those restrictions have made it difficult for Venezuela to develop, sell or transport its oil — key to the economy — and they also froze personal assets held abroad by key government officials.

Maduro's recent moves showing a willingness to engage with the Biden administration and international community have also diminished the profile of Guaidó, who had consistently rejected negotiating with Maduro's socialist government.

Last week, Venezuela's National Assembly named two opposition stalwarts, including a formerly jailed activist, as election officials, marking the first time since 2005 that the opposition will have seats on the five-person National Electoral Council.

The breakthrough agreement was hatched during weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations between representatives of the Maduro government and moderate opponents.

In April, Maduro agreed to allow the United Nations World Food Program to establish operations in the country aimed at providing school lunches. U.S. officials had been demanding that Venezuela allow such aid, which it had long resisted. He followed that agreement with the partial release of six employees of Houston-based Citgo who were jailed more than three years ago on corruption charges that U.S. officials consider unfair. On the campaign trail, Biden called former President Donald Trump's policy of pushing for regime change in Venezuela an “abject failure” that has served only to strengthen the socialist leader. Senior officials at several federal agencies have been weighing U.S. options, including whether to ease the oil sanctions and whether to support an attempt at dialogue between Maduro and his opponents, according to two people familiar with the plans. The people insisted on anonymity to discuss classified diplomatic matters.

The U.S. and about 60 other countries have recognized Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate president, arguing that Maduro's re-election in 2018 was fraudulent. As acting president of the previous National Assembly, Guaidó declared himself interim president in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazils Health Ministry on Tuesday announced it had signed a deal for Pfizer to deliver an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, doubling the number of shots from the company. The additional shots will be delivered between S...

Mexico scraps tainted GM union vote, U.S. lawmakers warn of labor abuses

Mexican authorities on Tuesday ordered the General Motors Co union in the city of Silao to repeat a worker vote following pressure from U.S. lawmakers for the automaker to address alleged abuses that could potentially violate a new trade de...

Honduran president, in diplomatic shift, says he may open China office

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Tuesday the Central American nation, a long-standing diplomatic ally of Taiwan, could open a trade office in China in a bid to acquire coronavirus vaccines.Honduras does not have formal rela...

Israel, Palestinian supporters clash near Israeli consulate in New York

New York US, May 12 ANISputnik At least a thousand pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed at a demonstration near the Israeli consulate in New York City over the recent escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021