House GOP set to oust Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

House Republicans seem ready to toss Rep Liz Cheney from her leadership post after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan 6 US Capitol attack.Voting behind closed doors Wednesday, lawmakers were expected to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from the partys No 3 House position, a jarring blow to whats been a fast-rising career.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:13 IST
Voting behind closed doors Wednesday, lawmakers were expected to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party's No 3 House position, a jarring blow to what's been a fast-rising career. She is Congress' highest-ranking Republican woman and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her demotion would provide the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening. In an audacious signal that she was not backing down, Cheney took to a nearly empty House chamber Tuesday evening to deliver an unapologetic four-minute assault on her GOP adversaries and defense of her own position. “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar,” she said, adding, “I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy.” Cheney's replacement was widely expected to be Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who entered the House in 2015 at age 30, then the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Stefanik owns a more moderate voting record than Cheney but has evolved into a vigorous Trump defender who's echoed some of his unfounded claims about widespread election cheating.

It was initially unclear when the separate vote on Cheney's replacement would be. Stripping Cheney, 54, of her leadership job would stand as a striking, perhaps historic moment for the GOP. One of the nation's two major parties was in effect declaring an extraordinary admission requirement to its highest ranks: fealty to, or at least silence about, Trump's lie that he lost his November reelection bid due to widespread fraud. In states around the country, officials and judges of both parties found no evidence to support Trump's claims that extensive illegalities caused his defeat.

It's been clear that Cheney's days in leadership were numbered as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., No. 2 leader Steve Scalise, R-La., joined Trump and other Republicans from across the party's spectrum aligned against her.

Critics said Cheney's offense wasn't her views on Trump but her persistence in publicly expressing them, undermining the unity they want party leaders to display as they message in advance of next year's elections, when they hope to win House control. “It's not about right or wrong. It's about the focus'' of House Republicans, Scalise said Tuesday. Many Republicans also agree with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who's said the allegiance many GOP voters have to Trump is so intense that the party can't succeed without him. A small number of Republicans have spoken out against removing Cheney.

“It will do nothing but drive some people away from our party,” said Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee and one who has clashed often with Trump.

Seemingly conceding that the numbers were against her, Cheney made no discernible effort to cement support ahead of Wednesday's vote, several Republicans said.

Rather, she all but erected billboards advertising her clash with Trump, declaring in a Washington Post column last week, “The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.” Cheney has told Republicans she intends to remain in Congress and seek reelection next year in her solidly pro-Trump state. The former president has said he'll find a GOP primary challenger to oppose her.

