Left Menu

Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race

Nevertheless, many view the countrys hard-liners as ascendant even as the US under President Joe Biden tries to find a way to re-enter the atomic accord.Whoever wins the June 18 vote will take over from Rouhani, a relative moderate within the Islamic Republic whose two four-year terms began with Iran reaching the nuclear deal.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:54 IST
Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race

Iran's state television reported Wednesday that the country's former firebrand president will run again for office in upcoming elections in June.

Broadcast footage showed Mahmoud Ahmadinejad marching accompanied by supporters to a registration centre at the Interior Ministry where he filled out registration forms. Ahmadinejad in recent years has tried to polish his hardline image into a more centrist candidacy, criticizing the government for mismanagement. The Holocaust-denying Ahmadinejad has previously been banned from running for the presidency by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2017, although then, he registered anyway. Khamenei says he will not oppose the nomination of any candidate, although the electoral council may still block Ahmadinejad's candidacy. In either case, the populist's return to the political scene may energize discontent among hard-liners who seek a tougher stance against the west — particularly Israel and the US.

Iran opened registration on Tuesday, kicking off the race as uncertainty looms over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers and tensions remain high with the West. President Hassan Rouhani can not run again due to term limits, yet with the poll just a month away no immediate favorite has emerged among the many rumoured candidates. There also appears to be little interest in the vote by a public crushed by sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, many view the country's hard-liners as ascendant — even as the US under President Joe Biden tries to find a way to re-enter the atomic accord.

Whoever wins the June 18 vote will take over from Rouhani, a relative moderate within the Islamic Republic whose two four-year terms began with Iran reaching the nuclear deal. His time in office now draws to a close with the accord unravelled after the US unilaterally withdrew from it under President Donald Trump in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hexagon Smart Manufacturing Innovation Centre Opens in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 PRNewswire -- Hexagons Manufacturing Intelligence division launched its new Smart Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Singapore fitted with advanced hardware and software technologies aimed at enabling an autonomous ...

The letter by Covaxin manufacturers clarifies that central govt decides which state will get how many doses: Sisodia.

The letter by Covaxin manufacturers clarifies that central govt decides which state will get how many doses Sisodia....

Visionet is Supporting Employees During COVID-19

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Visionet, an IT and BPM firm, would be covering 100 percent vaccination costs for all its staff full-time, contract, and intern. The company is already in advanced discussion with private service provide...

Woman, friend arrested for killing husband in Delhi

A 43-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing her husband following a quarrel between them here, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Saturday in outer Delhis Alipur area, they said, adding the acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021