Nursing staff at forefront of fighting COVID-19: PM Modi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised nursing staff on the International Nurses Day on Wednesday, saying their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.
International Nurses Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale. In a tweet, Modi said, ''International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.'' PTI KR DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
