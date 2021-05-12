Left Menu

Centre sends 80 metric tonnes of oxygen to U'khand

Vaccination of people aged 18-44 years has also begun in the state and the exercise has received an enthusiastic response from the beneficiaries, the chief minister said.Uttarakhand is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 at every level and the Centre has assured the state of all possible help, he added.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:02 IST
Centre sends 80 metric tonnes of oxygen to U'khand

Eighty metric tonnes of oxygen sent by the Centre by an Oxygen Express train was dispatched to different districts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Flagging off trucks carrying the life-saving gas to different places of Kumaon and Garhwal divisions from the Harrawala station here, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for extending a helping hand. Enough oxygen is being supplied by the Centre to the state in view of the difficult circumstances arising out of the surge in COVID-19 cases, he said.

Though there was never a shortage of oxygen in the state, its consumption has gone up with the rising number of oxygenated beds in hospitals and COVID care centres, Rawat said.

Oxygen supply from the Centre will continue in the future too, he added. Vaccination of people aged 18-44 years has also begun in the state and the exercise has received an enthusiastic response from the beneficiaries, the chief minister said.

Uttarakhand is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 at every level and the Centre has assured the state of all possible help, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LG Electronics pledges $5.5 mn to fight against COVID, to help 10 makeshift hospitals across India

South Korean Consumer Electronic major LG, which completed 24 years in India on Wednesday, pledged USD 5.5 million around Rs 40.38 crore to fight against the second wave of the pandemic.LG Electronics will provide financial assistance of US...

Prosecutors investigating Austria's Kurz over parliamentary testimony

Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government.Ku...

FOREX-Fed talk keeps dollar tied as focus remains on inflation

The U.S. dollar hovered above a 2-12-month low versus major peers on Wednesday, as traders hung on to bets that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast in its easy policy settings ahead of data expected to show a sharp rise in annual U.S...

FTSE 100 outperforms global peers on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data

Londons FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates from companies including Diageo, while stronger-than-expected monthly GDP data bolstered optimism about a sharp recovery from the pandemic-driven slump last yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021