Prosecutors investigating Austria's Kurz over parliamentary testimony

Prosecutors investigating Austria's Kurz over parliamentary testimonyReuters | Vienna | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:50 IST
Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government.
Kurz told a news conference arranged at short notice on Wednesday that he and his chief of staff had been placed under investigation, adding: "I knew there was a legal requirement to speak the truth in the commission and therefore of course always answered (questions) truthfully."
