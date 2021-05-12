UK PM Johnson calls for Israel and Palestinians to step back from brink

UK PM Johnson calls for Israel and Palestinians to step back from brinkReuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:06 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called for Israel and Palestinians to step back from the brink and for both sides to show restraint.
"The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions," Johnson said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
