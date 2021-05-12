Left Menu

Bulgaria's caretaker prime minister says priority is rule of law

President Rumen Radev appointed Stefan Yanev, a former defence minister, to lead the government until a snap election in July after an inconclusive election last month resulted in a deadlocked parliament that failed to produce a government. The previous government, led by Boyko Borissov, kept Bulgaria's economy afloat and put the country on the path to joining the euro zone but its failure to tackle widespread corruption frustrated voters.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:29 IST
Bulgaria's caretaker prime minister says priority is rule of law

Bulgaria's new caretaker prime minister said on Wednesday his government's priority would be upholding the rule of law in the European Union's poorest member state. President Rumen Radev appointed Stefan Yanev, a former defence minister, to lead the government until a snap election in July after an inconclusive election last month resulted in a deadlocked parliament that failed to produce a government.

The previous government, led by Boyko Borissov, kept Bulgaria's economy afloat and put the country on the path to joining the euro zone but its failure to tackle widespread corruption frustrated voters. "Honest and responsible work by the government can at least partially restore the lost trust in state institutions," Yanev, who was Radev's defence and security secretary before his appointment, said during a televised inauguration ceremony.

"I will insist that the government works in full transparency and in accountability to citizens... I place the most important emphasis on upholding the rule of law." Yanev, 61, who served as a deputy prime minister and defence chief in an earlier caretaker government appointed in 2017 and has held posts in the NATO military alliance, said the government would do its best to ensure fair elections.

It will be "absolutely uncompromising" against any attempted election violations, he said. Bulgaria ranks as the EU's most corrupt member state, according to watchdog Transparency International. It has been criticised by Brussels for failing to overhaul its judiciary or jail any high-ranking officials on corruption charges.

Radev supported anti-government protests last year in which Borissov, who had held power with only small breaks since 2009, was criticised for weakening state institutions for the benefit of local oligarchs and businesses close to his centre-right GERB party. The July election is widely expected to produce another splintered parliament that may struggle to produce a government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deescalate the situation immediately, UN Middle East envoy urges leaders

Stop the fire immediately. Were escalating towards a full scale war, Tor Wennesland said in a post on Twitter.Stop the fire immediately. Were escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of dee...

Rajasthan to conduct rapid antigen tests in rural areas to check spread of COVID-19

With the coronavirus infection spreading rapidly in rural areas of Rajasthan, the state government has decided to conduct rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 cases at an early stage. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday that th...

Chinese war plane enters Taiwan air defence zone amid heightened tensions

In yet another incursion amid heightened tensions in Taiwan Strait, a Chinese military plane entered Taiwans air defence identification zone ADIZ on Tuesday. A single Peoples Liberation Army Air Force PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare ai...

COVID-19: IAF airlifts oxygen tankers from Indore, Agra to Jamnagar

Amid the shortage of medical supplies due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Air Forces C-17 aircraft on Wednesday airlifted two cryogenic oxygen tankers from Agra to Jamnagar and two tankers from Indore to Jamnagar. The aircraft took off f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021