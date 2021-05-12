Left Menu

Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker censured for haka protest

An Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker was thrown out of Parliaments debating chamber on Wednesday for performing a Maori haka in protest at what he said were racist arguments.Rawiri Waititis stance came after ongoing debate among lawmakers about the governments plans to set up a new Maori Health Authority as part of sweeping changes to the health care system.Some conservative lawmakers have said the plan is separatist.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:10 IST
Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker censured for haka protest

An Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker was thrown out of Parliament's debating chamber on Wednesday for performing a Maori haka in protest at what he said were racist arguments.

Rawiri Waititi's stance came after ongoing debate among lawmakers about the government's plans to set up a new Maori Health Authority as part of sweeping changes to the health care system.

Some conservative lawmakers have said the plan is separatist. Waititi, the co-leader of the Maori Party, said those arguments amounted to racist rhetoric.

Waititi told lawmakers in the chamber that he was forced to listen to a “constant barrage of insults” directed toward Indigenous people.

If that kind of attitude was acceptable, he said, “then I find this House in disrepute.” Speaker Trevor Mallard then told Waititi to sit down but instead he performed the haka, a traditional dance or challenge accompanied by a chant. “Order. The member will now leave the chamber,'' Mallard told Waititi, which he did along with his party's other co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

It's not the first time Waititi has clashed with Mallard. In February, he won a battle against wearing a tie in Parliament, ending a longstanding dress requirement for men that he described as a “colonial noose”.

Mallard also threw out Waititi from the debating chamber during that dispute after Waititi showed up wearing a traditional pendant around his neck called a hei tiki. But Mallard backed down the next day, saying neckties would no longer be compulsory, after a committee of lawmakers came out in favour of ending the requirement.

But Waititi's latest stance isn't supported by all Maori lawmakers.

After Waititi left, Labour Party Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis pointed out the relatively small support base for the Maori Party.

“Don't ever think that a party that gets 1.2% of the vote actually represent the views of Maoridom,” Davis told lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow Centre's SoP on vaccinating prison inmates: HC to Maha

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to follow the Union governments SoP on vaccinating prison inmates, including those inmates who do not have an Aadhaar card.A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Ju...

Deescalate the situation immediately, UN Middle East envoy urges leaders

Stop the fire immediately. Were escalating towards a full scale war, Tor Wennesland said in a post on Twitter.Stop the fire immediately. Were escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of dee...

Rajasthan to conduct rapid antigen tests in rural areas to check spread of COVID-19

With the coronavirus infection spreading rapidly in rural areas of Rajasthan, the state government has decided to conduct rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 cases at an early stage. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday that th...

Chinese war plane enters Taiwan air defence zone amid heightened tensions

In yet another incursion amid heightened tensions in Taiwan Strait, a Chinese military plane entered Taiwans air defence identification zone ADIZ on Tuesday. A single Peoples Liberation Army Air Force PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021