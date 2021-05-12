Left Menu

FACTBOX-Three ways a panel says the WHO, states failed on COVID-19

Many countries failed to take strong measures until the WHO eventually did describe it as a pandemic on March 11, it said. RECOMMENDATIONS The panel of independent experts called for setting up a new global system for surveillance of disease outbreaks that could spark a pandemic. WHO should be empowered to dispatch experts to investigate outbreaks at short notice, obtain pathogen samples and publish information without prior government approval.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:34 IST
FACTBOX-Three ways a panel says the WHO, states failed on COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response issued its report on Wednesday into the global handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for a new transparent global system to be set up for investigating disease outbreaks.

The report, "COVID-19: Make it the Last Pandemic", is to be debated at the World Health Organization's annual ministerial assembly opening on May 24. Here are the main findings and recommendations of the panel of independent experts led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf:

FAILINGS 1) The World Health Organization (WHO) should have declared the new coronavirus outbreak in China an international emergency earlier instead of waiting to Jan. 30, it said.

2) The WHO's Emergency Committee did not recommend travel restrictions, due to WHO's International Health Regulations, which "serve to constrain rather than facilitate rapid action" and need revamping, it said. 3) Governments failed to grasp that the Jan. 30 emergency declaration was WHO's "loudest possible alarm" and that it has no authority to declare a pandemic. Many countries failed to take strong measures until the WHO eventually did describe it as a pandemic on March 11, it said.

RECOMMENDATIONS The panel of independent experts called for setting up a new global system for surveillance of disease outbreaks that could spark a pandemic.

WHO should be empowered to dispatch experts to investigate outbreaks at short notice, obtain pathogen samples and publish information without prior government approval. The WHO and World Trade Organization (WTO) should convene governments and drugmakers to hammer out an agreement on voluntary licensing and technology transfers to boost vaccine production, the report said.

If that fails to happen within three months, a waiver of intellectual property rights under the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights should come into force immediately, it said. A new funding model should be set up to halt the system of earmarking funds in the U.N. agency's budget and to increase member states' fees.

The experts called for setting up a Global Health Threats Council, to be led at the head of state and government level, to maintain a political commitment to pandemic preparedness. An international pandemic financing facility should be established to mobilize $5 billion to $10 billion annually for pandemic preparedness, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU court backs group opposed to imports from Israeli settlements

A European Union court on Wednesday ruled in favour of litigants seeking to ban the import of goods from Israeli settlements on occupied land, rescinding a decision by the blocs executive in 2019 not to register a citizens petition they had...

Adani opens regional headquarters in Singapore

The Adani Group has opened its regional headquarters office in Singapore with a focus on the energy, infrastructure, and technology portfolios.Adani Singapore SG Country Head Jeyakumar Janakaraj said Singapore was an ideal choice for Adanis...

Poland brings forward reopening of cinemas, to vaccinate 16-year-olds

Poland will reopen cinemas and theatres on May 21, eight days earlier than originally planned, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country declines.Mateusz Morawiecki also told a news conferen...

Afghan forces fight to recapture Taliban-held district outside Kabul

Afghan security forces mounted an operation to recapture a Taliban-held district outside the capital Kabul on Wednesday just before the start of a three-day ceasefire at midnight, a local official said. Taliban insurgents had killed or capt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021