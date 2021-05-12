Left Menu

MP minister bats for 'yagya' to get rid of pandemics

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:09 IST
Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur has said 'yagya' is an ancient method of purifying the environment and claimed such a practice is being followed since ages to get rid of pandemics.

Amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, Thakur on Tuesday appealed to people to perform ''havan'' (a fire ritual) at one time.

''We appeal to all to perform yagya and offer aahuti (oblation) and purify the environment because performing this sacred ritual to eliminate pandemics has been a tradition since ages,'' she told reporters.

She claimed 'yagya' is a practice to purify the environment and it is ''not bigotry or ritualism''.

''So, let us all offer two aahutis each and purify the environment. The third wave of COVID-19 will not be able to touch our country,'' she said.

Thakur also said the state government was aware of the threat of a third wave of the viral infection.

It is being said that this wave will affect children.

The state is making full preparations to curb it, she added.

''I am confident that we will be able to handle third wave of the pandemic properly because no problem can stay if we make joint efforts with good intentions. We pray to God that this wave may not cause hardships to people,'' she said.

Earlier, on March 7, Thakur had stressed on the need for adopting a Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that ''havan'' of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.

