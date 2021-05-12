Poland brings forward reopening of cinemas, to vaccinate 16-year-olds

Poland brings forward reopening of cinemas, to vaccinate 16-year-oldsReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:01 IST
Poland will reopen cinemas and theatres on May 21, eight days earlier than originally planned, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country declines.
Mateusz Morawiecki also told a news conference that Poland would start vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds against COVID-19.
