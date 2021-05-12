Left Menu

UK PM Johnson announces COVID-19 inquiry to start in 2022

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:07 IST
UK PM Johnson announces COVID-19 inquiry to start in 2022
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@BorisJohnson)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would establish an independent, public inquiry into the COVID crisis in 2022, adding it was talking to the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to set the terms.

"I can confirm today that the government will establish an independent, public inquiry on a statutory basis with full powers under the Inquiries Act of 2005, including the ability to compel the production of all relevant materials and take oral evidence in public under oath," he told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield: Atishi

AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covisheild vaccine on May 11.She said some vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been temporarily shut from Wednesday.Around 16,000 doses, which were avai...

Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life - Kenyan archaeologist

The discovery of the oldest known human burial site, a childs grave in a Kenyan cave, sheds new light on the emotional life of early Homo sapiens, the head of archaeology for the east African countrys museums said on Wednesday. Scientists a...

ECP confirms high-profile sponsors for South Sudan Oil & Power 2021

Energy Capital Power ECP, formerly Africa Oil Power is excited to announce the official confirmation of several high-profile sponsors for the fourth edition of its national energy conference, South Sudan Oil Power SSOP 2021. Returning to...

COVID: ASI monuments to remain closed for visitors till May 31

All centrally-protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India ASI will continue to remain closed till May 31 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday.An order to this effect was i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021