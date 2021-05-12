UK PM Johnson announces COVID-19 inquiry to start in 2022

UK PM Johnson announces COVID-19 inquiry to start in 2022Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:07 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would establish an independent, public inquiry into the COVID crisis in 2022, adding it was talking to the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to set the terms.
"I can confirm today that the government will establish an independent, public inquiry on a statutory basis with full powers under the Inquiries Act of 2005, including the ability to compel the production of all relevant materials and take oral evidence in public under oath," he told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Scotland
- Wales
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Northern Ireland
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough
Secretary of State Blinken briefs corporate America on COVID-19 relief efforts in India
U.S. Chamber sees risk of faltering Indian economy due to COVID-19 spike
US working nonstop to deliver supplies most needed in India urgently to fight COVID-19: State Dept
Top U.S. trade negotiator meets Pfizer, AstraZeneca execs on COVID-19 IP waiver