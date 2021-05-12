Left Menu

UK's Johnson backs public inquiry into handling of pandemic

PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:47 IST
UK's Johnson backs public inquiry into handling of pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that an independent public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be held next year.

He told lawmakers Wednesday that the inquiry will have wide-ranging statutory powers and that the government has a responsibility to learn lessons from the pandemic.

Johnson said he expects the inquiry to begin its work next spring.

Families of those who have died during the pandemic have been calling on Johnson to call an inquiry since last summer, but the prime minister consistently said the time wasn't right.

The UK has recorded Europe's highest virus-related death toll with more than 127,500 people dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate

US consumer prices surged 0.8 per cent in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred rising worries about its effect on the economy.The Labor Departmen...

Fuel shortages worsen on sixth day of top U.S. fuel pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. A ransomware attack on the Colon...

Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield: Atishi

AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covisheild vaccine on May 11.She said some vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been temporarily shut from Wednesday.Around 16,000 doses, which were avai...

Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life - Kenyan archaeologist

The discovery of the oldest known human burial site, a childs grave in a Kenyan cave, sheds new light on the emotional life of early Homo sapiens, the head of archaeology for the east African countrys museums said on Wednesday. Scientists a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021