WB guv to visit Assam camps for post poll violence affected people

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday said that he will visit camps in Assam where some people from West Bengal have reportedly taken refuge due to post poll violence.

Dhankhar will travel to Assam on Friday after his visit to post poll violence affected areas in Cooch Behar on Thursday, he said in a tweet.

He will visit Mathabhanga, Sitalkuchi, Sitai and Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Dhankhar tweeted.

On Friday Dhankhar will visit ''Ranpagli & Srirampur camps in Assam where due to post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial some people of WB had taken refuge for safety.'' Ranpagli is in Dhubri district and Srirampur is in Kokrajhar district of Assam. Both districts are adjacent to West Bengal.

Five persons were killed, four of them in firing by central armed police force (CAPF) personnel and a first time voter in firing by goons, at Sitalkuchi on April 10 during the fourth phase of assembly poll in West Bengal.

Post poll violence has been reported from various places in the state, with both the opposition BJP and the ruling TMC accusing each other of attacks on their workers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on May 6 that a total 16 people have been killed in the clashes between the two parties.

