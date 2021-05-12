US Domestic News Roundup: Should my teen get the COVID-19 vaccine?; California governor announces $12 billion homeless plan and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Amid pandemic, U.S. Justice Clarence Thomas has a question or two

When the U.S. Supreme Court heard its first-ever oral argument by teleconference rather than in person as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one major change was immediately clear: the normally silent Justice Clarence Thomas was asking questions. Before that May 2020 case, Thomas had posed questions in only two oral arguments in the previous 14 years including a stretch of a full decade with none. Thomas appeared to enjoy the new teleconference format instantly as he weighed in on the court's first case, a trademark dispute involving hotel reservation website Booking.com.

Exclusive: Waymo, Cruise seek permits to charge for autonomous car rides in San Francisco

Alphabet Inc's Waymo and rival Cruise have applied for permits needed to start charging for rides and delivery using autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, state documents reviewed by Reuters showed, setting the stage for the biggest tests yet of their technology in a dense urban environment. Neither company revealed when they intend to launch services. But they detailed contrasting deployment plans, with Waymo starting with "drivered operations" and Cruise expecting to deploy vehicles without humans behind the wheel.

Explainer: Should my teen get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly. The following information should help parents deciding whether to inoculate their adolescent children.

Biden to host Republican leaders McConnell, McCarthy in bid for common ground

President Joe Biden will hold his first White House meeting with top Republican leaders from Congress on Wednesday in an effort to find common ground on his proposals to spend trillions of dollars on U.S. infrastructure, education, and childcare. Biden, a Democrat and former longtime U.S. senator from Delaware has sought to reduce partisan tension in Washington and pledged to work with both parties to advance his policy goals, which face stiff opposition from Republicans.

Ex-Pentagon chief defends response to Capitol riot, feared appearance of 'coup'

The man who led the Pentagon during former President Donald Trump's supporters' deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to defend his decisions at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, saying that sending in troops would have created the appearance of a "military coup." Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller plans to say that the military was deliberately restrained on the day of Trump's Jan. 6 rally, that turned into an assault by hundreds of his followers that left five dead including a police officer, according to a copy of his prepared remarks seen by Reuters.

House Republicans ready to boot Cheney from leadership over Trump criticism

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday whether to eject Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, from her leadership post, a move likely to cement their dependence on the former president in the 2022 elections. Claiming that Cheney's criticism of Trump is distracting from party messaging about Democrats and President Joe Biden's agenda, Republicans will hold a secret ballot on whether to oust her as chair of the House Republican Conference.

U.S. completes Jones Act assessments, ready to review waiver requests - White House

The U.S. Transportation Department has completed its assessment of what ships are available to carry petroleum products from the Gulf to the Eastern Seaboard and is ready to review any Jones Act waiver requests, the White House said on Wednesday after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline disrupted supplies. The Jones Act requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews.

Far-flung U.S. citizens clamour for vaccines from embassies

Americans living abroad are asking Washington to send surplus coronavirus shots to overseas embassies so they can get a vaccine in countries where the pace of inoculations is slow and traveling home is difficult. Many of the estimated 8 million Americans living abroad argue they should have the same right to a vaccine as U.S. citizens back home. The U.S. vaccination drive covers all of the population and surplus doses are earmarked for donation to India and other nations.

U.S. Senate Democrats set to advance sweeping election law changes

Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday pushed forward sweeping legislation on political campaigns and elections they argued would expand access to voting, even as Republican-controlled states rushed to impose new restrictions. After a long day of sometimes rancorous debate between Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, the deep divisions were evident by the panel's 9-9 vote on approval. No Republican voted yes.

California governor announces $12 billion homeless plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said he was committing $12 billion toward the state's seemingly intractable homeless problem in what he said was the largest amount of money spent at one time to get individuals and families off the streets. The move comes as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, along with smaller cities and towns, grapple with mushrooming homeless populations and the spread of unsanitary conditions and disease in blighted communities.

