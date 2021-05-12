Left Menu

Raj Guv seeks setting up of oxygen plant in every constituency, 50 oxygen beds in each CHC

At least 50 oxygen beds should be arranged in community health centres CHCs across the state while an oxygen generation plant must be installed in each assembly constituency in view of the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Wednesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:44 IST
At least 50 oxygen beds should be arranged in community health centres (CHCs) across the state while an oxygen generation plant must be installed in each assembly constituency in view of the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Wednesday. Speaking at an all-party meeting convened by him to discuss the COVID situation in the state through video conference, the governor said preparations to deal with the next wave should be made in advance, an official release said. He suggested the political parties to constitute separate task forces of their workers at the district level in collaboration with the district administration to assist COVID relief works, it said.

Mishra said effective monitoring and micro supervision is required to contain the present wave of coronavirus in the state, the release said.

Expressing concern over the spread of infection in rural areas, Mishra said many people who do not have the facility of home isolation should be facilitated in community centers.

He suggested the representatives of political parties to work for restoring the trust among people highlighting that public interest should be paramount.

Mishra also laid emphasis on creating a positive environment in society.

The governor said efforts are being made at the central government level to bring vaccines from other countries. Pradesh Congress Committee president and state’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra briefed the governor about the work being done by the state government towards COVID management.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Poonia and representatives from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Nationalist Congress Party among others attended the meeting.

