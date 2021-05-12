Cheney excommunicated from Republican leadership for Trump criticism

U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Wednesday voted to remove Liz Cheney from their leadership, punishing her for criticizing former President Donald Trump's false claims that last year's election was stolen from him through election fraud. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, voted in January to impeach Trump on a charge that he incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In recent days the House No. 3 Republican Cheney said the false claims of a stolen election were "poisoning our democratic system" and that anyone who makes such a claim is "spreading THE BIG LIE." It was not yet clear when House Republicans will choose a replacement for Cheney in the position of party conference chair, who helps develop Republican positions on legislation and assists rank-and-file members on an array of issues.

Trump and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy have touted Representative Elise Stefanik as the next conference head. But she has drawn criticism from some Republicans for a voting record that they portray as being out of step with conservatives.

