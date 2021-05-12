Left Menu

12 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi, demand free mass vaccination, suspension of Central Vista project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:13 IST
Leaders of 12 opposition parties Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a free mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus, and suspending the central vista revamp project and utilise that money in fighting the pandemic.

In a joint letter to the prime minister, the opposition leaders, including some chief ministers, have also demanded providing foodgrains to the needy, and giving Rs 6,000 per month to the unemployed.

They leaders have also demanded a repeal of the three Central farm laws which, they said, will help protect lakhs of 'annadatas' from becoming the victims of pandemic The signatories to the joint letter include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Other signatories include chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK), and Hemant Soren (JMM).

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah (NC) Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) are also part of the joint letter.

