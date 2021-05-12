Maratha quota: MKM holds protest, Bagde seeks special session

Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), an umbrella body of all Maratha organisations in Maharashtra, on Wednesday held an agitation here against the state government as well as the Centre to press for its demand for reservation for the community.

The Supreme Court recently struck down the 2018 law, giving quota in government jobs and education to the Marathas.

Holding black flags in hands, MKM members held the protest in CIDCO area of the city, where they criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as well as the opposition party - BJP.

The protest was led by MKM convener Vinod Patil.

Meanwhile, during a press meet here, BJP leader Haribhau Bagde sought a special two-day session of the state legislature to discuss the quota issue.

MKM's Vinod Patil said, ''After the Supreme Court judgement, we were expecting that the state government would offer some alternatives to the Maratha community. But the MVA parties and the opposition are playing the blame game.'' ''If the law was inappropriate, then did why the Shiv Sena MLAs vote for it. If the BJP claims that their law was appropriate, they why don't they pressure the government and provide some alternative?'' he asked.

Bagde, a former Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said, ''Even if the state government has reached out to the governor over the Maratha reservation issue, the the state should call a special two-day session to discuss the matter.'' PTI AW NP NP

