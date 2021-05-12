Left Menu

Johnson urges Israel, Hamas away from "brink"

PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:47 IST
Johnson urges Israel, Hamas away from "brink"
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants to see an "urgent de-escalation of tensions" between Israel and Hamas amid the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 Gaza war.

Johnson tweeted on Wednesday that the United Kingdom is "deeply concerned" and urged leaders to "step back from the brink." He was one of many leaders around the world offering up advice after longtime tensions in contested Jerusalem erupted into rocket-fire from the Gaza Strip and an intense response from Israel.

British Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly told Parliament that Britain "unequivocally condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and other locations in Israel." He called Hamas' conduct "terrorism" and called on militants to "end their incitement and rocket fire against Israel." Cleverly said Israel has a "legitimate right to self-defense,'' but added that in doing so, "it is vital that all actions are proportionate, in line with international humanitarian law and make every effort to avoid civilian casualties.'' IND

