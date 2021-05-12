Kerala: New LDF ministry expected to assume power on May 20

The new LDF ministry, headed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is expected to assume power on May 20.

An indication in this regard was given by the chief minister at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Responding to a query, Vijayan said the plan is to take oath on May 20.

''Things are moving in that direction.The matter has to be discussed in the meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF),'' he said.

When asked if the swearing-in date was decided after consulting an astrologer, Vijayan quipped, ''are you saying that I am a believer in astrology.You people tend to see in both ways.'' The CPI(M)-led-LDF, led by Vijayan, recorded a thumping win over opposition UDF in the keenly fought April 6 assembly polls, bucking an over four-decade-old trend of power alternating between two fronts.

While the LDF won 99 of the total of 140 seats, the Congress-led UDF could win only 41. The BJP, which had won one seat in the previous Assembly polls, drew a blank.

