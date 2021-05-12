Ex-Maha minister wants India to condemn Israel's actions

Former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan on Wednesday demanded that India condemn the actions by Israeli forces against Palestinian citizens.

Khan, a Congress leader, met and submitted a memorandum to Governor B S Koshyari which urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn Israel's actions.

''It is necessary that the Indian government condemn the attack on Palestinian citizens by Israeli forces and express solidarity with Palestine,'' Khan said.PTI MR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)