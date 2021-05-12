Left Menu

Two BJP MPs elected to West Bengal Assembly resign from MLA post

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik who recently elected as MLAs tendered their resignation as members of the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:30 IST
Lok Sabha MPs Jagannath Sarkar, Nisith Pramanik resigns as MLAs. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik who recently elected as MLAs tendered their resignation as members of the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday. Jagannath Sarkar was elected as the MLA of Santipur constituency in the West Bengal polls this year, while Nisith Pramanik was elected from the Dinhata constituency. They submitted their resignation to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

"We cannot be part of Lok Sabha and state Assembly at the same time. So the party decided that we need to resign from the post of MLA that's why we resigned from our assembly seats," Pramanik told ANI. The BJP won 77 seats in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

"In view of the current situation in West Bengal, people are migrating to Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand. The Governor will be visiting the area of post-poll violence and will try to resolve the problems there," Pramanik said. Sarkar is a Lok Sabha MP from Ranaghat while Pramanik was elected to Lok Sabha from Cooch Behar.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting the areas affected by the post-poll violence in West Bengal on Thursday. Following the declaration of West Bengal Assembly poll results on May 2, incidents of violence have been reported in several parts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

