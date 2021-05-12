Rahul,Oppn misleading people, creating panic in fight against COVID: Babulal Marandi

Launching a scathing attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition, former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi on Wednesday accused them of misleading people and creating panic in the fight against COVID-19.

Marandi charged the rivals with launching a crusade to create an anarchy-like situation in the country to destabilise Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Addressing media persons online here, Marandi, who is leader of BJP legislature party in Jharkhand assembly, alleged that the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with the rivals and opposition-ruled states was creating confusion among the masses on COVID vaccination drive to create anarchy in the country.

Terming it a planned conspiracy against the Modi government, the BJP leader said efforts were being made to tarnish Prime Minister Modi's image.

Stating that instead of joining hands with the government during these difficult times, the opposition was instead busy in false propaganda, he said.

He rubbished opposition charge of spike in coronavirus cases after Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections and questioned if it was so why was Maharashtra so impacted due to the virus.

Rahul Gandhi Wednesday asked how long will Indians continue to bear the cruelty of the Centre as the basic problems arising out of the COVID-19 crisis are yet to be resolved.

He also alleged that those who are accountable during the pandemic are hiding somewhere.

