TN CM Stalin invites leaders of legislature parties to discuss COVID-19 situation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has invited leaders of legislature parties to deliberate on measures to tackle the spike in COVID-19 spread and a meeting would be held here on Thursday, the government said.

The meet, to be chaired by Stalin, is to elicit the views of floor leaders of parties in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to tackle and help prevent the increasing spread of the virus.

The CM has invited them through letters to give their suggestions to the government on the matter, an official release said.

The meeting of leaders of legislature parties would be held in the conference hall at the Secretariat at 5 pm and two representatives on behalf of each legislature party has been invited, the release added.

Congress with 18 members is the largest after the main opposition AIADMK with 66 MLAs.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the CPI and CPI(M) are allies of the DMK and the PMK and BJP are partners of AIADMK.

Smaller parties like the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Puratchi Bharatham fought on the symbol of DMK and AIADMK respectively in the April 6 Assembly polls.

Though they are officially regarded as members of DMK and AIADMK in the House, they are also expected to take part in the meeting.

