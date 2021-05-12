Left Menu

'You are a failure': Congress leader Hanumantha Rao slams BJP over COVID-19 situation

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party'(BJP) over the COVID-19 situation and said that the party is a "failure."

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:50 IST
'You are a failure': Congress leader Hanumantha Rao slams BJP over COVID-19 situation
Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party'(BJP) over the COVID-19 situation and said that the party is a "failure." "Definitely, you are a failure in the corona disease. Every scientist, experts warned that second wave will come, but you did not take it seriously," he told ANI.

Talking about the increasing death toll across the country, the Congress leader compared the stats with the first wave of COVID-19 in the United Stated and said, "Now the causalities in India are more than America. There are so many positive cases and several people are dying." Expressing concern over dead bodies floating in Ganga, Rao said, "Now more than 80-90 dead bodies are floating in the Ganga river. People are worried. Is this not your fault?"

"Why did you allow Kumbh Mela to happen? Is this not your fault? Lakhs of people came together to celebrate the festival. So many people who went back will spread it to the people," he said. Calling out the BJP national president JP Nadda on his criticism of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the Congress leader said, "You are a failure and then also you are putting the blame on Sonia Gandhi, that is not correct."

"Even after all this, Nadda is saying Sonia Gandhi is playing politics. No. She will not play politics at this time. From the beginning she said that the opposition will support," he said. "Sonia Gandhi always think for the people. She wants to help the people but not for power share. Don't criticise her. It's your fault, you decide. You have done a fault and unnecessarily blaming on Sonia Gandhi, we will not tolerate," he concluded.

Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Tuesday imposed a state-wide 10-day lockdown from 10 am on May 12. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 60,136 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Share of foreign aid sent to Delhi should not go only to hospitals managed by Centre: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Centre that when allocating foreign aid, in the form of medicines and equipment, for the national capital, the same should not just go to the hospitals and institutions managed by the central gover...

Biden seeks consensus with Republicans as Trump critic ousted

President Joe Biden held his first White House meeting with Republican leaders from Congress on Wednesday in search of common ground on his proposals to spend trillions of dollars on U.S. infrastructure, education and childcare. Biden, a De...

Time for govt to understand there's more to life than image building: Anupam Kher on COVID efforts

It is important to hold the government responsible for what is happening in the country in the wake of the second Covid wave, actor Anupam Kher said on Wednesday while asserting that public criticism towards authorities is valid in lots of ...

Portugal investigates mass gathering of football fans amid pandemic

Portugals government said on Wednesday it was investigating how a mass gathering of thousands of Sporting fans celebrating their club being crowned Portuguese champions got out of hand. On Tuesday evening, thousands of elated soccer fans sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021