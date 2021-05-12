Left Menu

SAD wants all-party meeting over Covid situation in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:12 IST
SAD wants all-party meeting over Covid situation in Punjab

The SAD on Wednesday urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to call an all-party meeting to discuss the ''precarious'' Covid-19 situation in the state, amid a spiralling death count.

The SAD said in a statement that the decision to request an all-party conference was taken at a meeting presided over by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal here on Wednesday.

Senior party leaders said the Congress-led government should try to take everyone along in the fight against Covid-19 and that an all-party meeting was necessary to ensure all parties worked in synergy and assist the government in its efforts to provide necessary aid to the people. Punjab had on Tuesday registered a record 217 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 10,918, while 8,668 new cases took the infection tally to 4,59,268. The number of active cases as on Tuesday was 76,856.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief also reviewed the humanitarian aid being provided by his party.

He said efforts would be made to reach out to the people in all constituencies over the next few days.

The meeting also took note of ''suffering'' of the people in the state and stressed the need to give relief to all sections of society. It said the most affected sections include taxi operators, rickshaw-pullers, small shopkeepers and labourers, and asked the government to provide financial relief to them. It also asked the government to provide relief to the middle class by deferring bank loans and waiving off instalments for six months. It also asked the government to address the grievances of the trading community at the earliest.

Speaking about the alleged black marketing of medicines used in treating Covid patients, Badal claimed it was unfortunate that some private hospitals were charging lakhs of rupees from patients and the government was ''not doing anything'' to regulate them. He said the government should lower the fixed amount chargeable by private hospitals, besides taking strict action against black marketeers to ensure lifesaving drugs are available to Covid patients at market price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks consensus with Republicans as Trump critic ousted

President Joe Biden held his first White House meeting with Republican leaders from Congress on Wednesday in search of common ground on his proposals to spend trillions of dollars on U.S. infrastructure, education and childcare. Biden, a De...

COVID-19: Karnataka Home Minister discusses setting up of Step Down hospitals in hotels

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommaihas stated that Step Down hospitals should be set up in hotels with the help of private hospitals in the state to treat COVID-19 patients. A virtual meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Basavaraj Bomma...

Steady decline in new COVID cases in Haryana: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said there is a steady decline in fresh coronavirus cases due to the lockdown imposed in the state as the daily tally has fallen from 15,786 on May 4 to 11,637 on May 12.The health minister said...

Birla Corp net profit up 28pc in Jan-Mar quarter

Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 249.33 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher capacity utilisation and sales.The MP Birla Group flagship com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021