US to send diplomat to urge Israel, Palestinians to calm violence

US to send diplomat to urge Israel, Palestinians to calm violenceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:27 IST
The United States is sending a diplomat to the Middle East to urge Israelis and Palestinians to calm violence, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, describing scenes in the region as "harrowing."
"The images that came out overnight are harrowing. And the loss of any civilian life is a tragedy. I have asked Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr to go to the region immediately to meet with Israelis and Palestinians … he will urge, on my behalf and on behalf of President (Joe) Biden, a de-escalation of violence." (Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
