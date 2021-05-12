Left Menu

US to send diplomat to urge Israel, Palestinians to calm violence

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:27 IST
US to send diplomat to urge Israel, Palestinians to calm violence

The United States is sending a diplomat to the Middle East to urge Israelis and Palestinians to calm violence, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, describing scenes in the region as "harrowing."

"The images that came out overnight are harrowing. And the loss of any civilian life is a tragedy. I have asked Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr to go to the region immediately to meet with Israelis and Palestinians … he will urge, on my behalf and on behalf of President (Joe) Biden, a de-escalation of violence." (Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy to contribute with its 'full might' in these difficult times: Navy Chief on COVID-19

India is perhaps facing the biggest humanitarian challenge after the Independence because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Indian Navy will collectively rise to confront the adversity facing the nation, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh ...

Guj govt allows MA, MA-Vatsalya cards for COVID-19 treatment

In a relief to people from lower income groups in Gujarat, the state government allowed them to use their Mukhyamantri Amrutam MA cards and MA- Vatsalya cards to avail free COVID-19 treatment up to Rs 50,000 at private hospitals.The decisio...

UPDATE 2-'She's a hero': Liz Cheney down but not out in Wyoming after crossing Trump

When lifelong Wyoming Republican Tage Benson and Democrat Chamois Andersen met for the first time at the Owl in the Attic antiques store in Laramie this past weekend, they quickly put their political differences aside. Their home states emb...

Pro-Russian lawmaker leaves Ukraine prosecutors after reading charges

Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlins most prominent ally in Ukraine, left the office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday after reading the charges against him without being detained, Interfax news agency reported. Ukrainian authorities on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021